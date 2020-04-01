Profiteers, hoarders social criminals, deserve no leniency: Mian Aslam

Provincial Industries and Trade Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal said on Wednesday that profiteers and hoarders were criminals of the society and did not deserve any leniency

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :Provincial Industries and Trade Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal said on Wednesday that profiteers and hoarders were criminals of the society and did not deserve any leniency.

Chairing a meeting to review availability of necessary food items, price and monitoring mechanism here at Civil Secretariat, the Provincial Minister took strict notice of price hike and shortage of flour in some areas. Mian Alsm Iqbal asked the officers concerned that when edibles and other necessary daily use items were available in abundance then why there were food shortage complaints.

The Provincial Industry and Trade Minister also directed the relevant authorities to expedite crackdown against the hoarders and profiteers, citing that they were social criminal and deserved no mercy. He directed the district administration and departments concerned to keep a strict check on prices of daily use items in their respective district.

Mian Aslam Iqbal said that this was the time to help the people haunted by dreadful virus of corona that not only crippled Pakistan but also the entire world. He said that Provincial Industries and Trade Department must perform actively to save the masses from price-hike mafia and any laxity in this regard would not be tolerated. "Government is putting in place effective measures to protect the people's lives and health," he vowed.

The Provincial Minister mentioned that Punjab Chief Minister Insaf Imdad Package worth Rs 10 billion was also being launched to financially support the poor and needy, adding that free ration and cash would be provided to daily wagers at their door step. Since this is the time to earn Allah Almighty's countless blessings by helping out the poor and impoverished, the wealthy people and philanthropists should come forward to play their part by assisting the helpless in this difficult time, he added.