Profits of Chinese SOEs surge in Jan.-April

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :The combined profits of China's state-owned enterprises skyrocketed 240 percent from a year ago to 1.36 trillion Yuan (about 213.25 billion U.S. Dollars) in the first four months of 2021, official data showed Friday.

During the period, the profits of centrally administered SOEs rose 160 percent year on year to 961.08 billion yuan, according to the Ministry of Finance.