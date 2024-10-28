Open Menu

Program Launched To Protect Farmers From Exploitation

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF), in collaboration with the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), launched the Agriculture Financial Literacy Student Ambassador (AFLSA) Program to educate the farming community about the agricultural financing scheme in order to protect them from the exploitation of the middle man.

Addressing the launching ceremony, UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Sarwar Khan said that 100 UAF students are engaged in the scheme, who would create awareness in four Tehsils of Faisalabad.

He said that the program would also help create awareness among the farmers about the latest agriculture trend. Such initiatives were the need of the hour for the handling of the farming community and a pathway to avoid the middle man, he added.

He said that this program was a matter of concern that the country imports agricultural goods worth billions of the rupees. “We have to transform our agriculture sector on modern lines and devise comprehensive polices to shrink the import and jack up the exports”, he added.

Director-Agriculture Credit & Financial Inclusion Department SBP Abid Qamar said that this flagship initiative would help in raising awareness among the farming community regarding available financial schemes and government-driven initiatives.

He said that AFLSA program stands out as a pioneering effort, as it unites all major stakeholders, including SBP, commercial banks, federal, and provincial governments departments, to engage with farmers collectively.

He said that that the country imports the agriculture goods worth billions that if we become self-sufficient in the sector. It will also bring prosperity in the country, he added.

Waqas Kashif Bajwa, Chief Manager SBP BSC Faisalabad, said that as many representatives from 11 banks are participating in the launching ceremony.

He said that the students will be given training and the program will be enhanced to rest of the country in future in which others universities will also be engaged.

Head Institute of Agriculture Resource & Economics UAF, Dr Muhammad Asghar, Joint Director FISD SBP Huma Bukhari and Sr. Joint Director Agriculture Credit & Financial Inclusion Department Nadeem Khanzada also spoke on the occasion.

