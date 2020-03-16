UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Progress Of Major Economic Sectors Reviewed In Islamabad

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 05:09 PM

Progress of major economic sectors reviewed in Islamabad

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh Monday chaired a meeting to review the progress being made by the major sectors of the economy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh Monday chaired a meeting to review the progress being made by the major sectors of the economy.Ministers for Energy and Economic Affairs Division, Chairperson Federal board of Revenue (FBR) and Secretaries of Finance Division, Ministry of National food Security and Research and Ministry of Commerce attended the meeting.The participants shared the details of the ongoing major initiatives of their respective ministries and divisions, their current status of progress to meet the targets set during the current financial year, the impact of the ongoing corona virus pandemic on the economy and the strategy to achieve the targets with maximum success.

It was agreed during the meeting that all sectors related with the economy would work in unison to achieve the economic targets with maximum effort and that the government will ensure that the common man was not affected by any adverse fallout of the pandemic.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Man Progress FBR Commerce All Government

Recent Stories

China's TikTok Recommends Blocking 'Ugly,' Poor Up ..

5 minutes ago

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) notifies ..

5 minutes ago

Japanese Government Could Postpone Emperor's Visit ..

5 minutes ago

Number of Jordan's Coronavirus Cases Climbs to 16 ..

5 minutes ago

Afghan Consul General calls on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ..

5 minutes ago

Polio vaccination campaign kicked off in 5 distric ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.