Progress Of Ongoing RUDA Projects Reviewed

Muhammad Irfan Published January 24, 2023 | 05:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Imran Amin reviewed progress on the projects being executed by the authority here at RUDA Head Office here on Tuesday.

RUDA Director Project (Planning) Nadeem A. Bokhari briefed in detail the CEO about those projects. All the 21 engineering projects including infrastructure, rehabilitation, waste management, waste to energy, river training work right embankment and forestation etc.

were discussed.

The trajectory of all above projects was ascertained with a time scale from inception, bidding process, detail design and estimations till the mobilization.

On this occasion, the RUDA chief said that all initiatives undertaken by RUDA would result in providing better living standards to cross section of society including high and low end income groups.

All the projects were rather designed with a Primary objective of improving the environment, ensuring the rejuvenation of Ravi River and mitigating the effect of climate and its vestiges in the form of air pollution, smog, poisonous ground water and waste leachate, destroying the understory of Lahore, he added.

CEO Imran Amin reiterated that all measures would be put in order to ensure the quality of works along with improving ecological environment in the complete riverfront.

Executive Director Abdul Waheed Khan, Director Urban Planning Zahid Hussain andDirector Environment Nadia Tahir were also present.

