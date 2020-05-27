Progress of Suki Kinari power project remains unaffected during COVID-19: Asim Bajwa

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting General (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa Wednesday said work on the Suki Kinari hydal power project was in full swing as progress on the project remained unaffected due to COVID-19.

In a tweet, Asim Bajwa who is also Chairman, China Pakistan Economic Corridor Authority (CPECA) said, 19.

5 percent work on the 874 MW power project had been completed.

He said the project was being established at Kunhar River with an investment of US $ 1.963 bn under the umbrella of China Pakistan Economic Corridor.

He informed that the project had so far created 4,250 job opportunities andafter completion it would help reducing cost of electricity.

"Bringing cost of electricity down is top priority of the government," he added.