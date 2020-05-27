UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Progress Of Suki Kinari Power Project Remains Unaffected During COVID-19: Asim Bajwa

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 27th May 2020 | 04:20 PM

Progress of Suki Kinari power project remains unaffected during COVID-19: Asim Bajwa

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting General (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa Wednesday said work on the Suki Kinari hydal power project was in full swing as progress on the project remained unaffected due to COVID-19.

In a tweet, Asim Bajwa who is also Chairman, China Pakistan Economic Corridor Authority (CPECA) said, 19.

5 percent work on the 874 MW power project had been completed.

He said the project was being established at Kunhar River with an investment of US $ 1.963 bn under the umbrella of China Pakistan Economic Corridor.

He informed that the project had so far created 4,250 job opportunities andafter completion it would help reducing cost of electricity.

"Bringing cost of electricity down is top priority of the government," he added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Electricity Job CPEC Progress Government Top (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

US military accuses Russia of sending jets to supp ..

45 minutes ago

First nurse affected from Coronavirus dies in Pesh ..

1 hour ago

First nurse affected from Coronavirus dies in Pesh ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan Navy continues to provide assistance to d ..

2 hours ago

PM says Hindutva Supremacist Modi Govt in India be ..

2 hours ago

Capture Beauty Under Cover of Darkness, with HUAWE ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.