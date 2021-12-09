UrduPoint.com

Progress On Colonization Of Industrial Estates Reviewed

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 12:30 AM

Progress on colonization of industrial estates reviewed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :Provincial Industries Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal chaired a meeting to review progress on colonization of industrial estates here at Civil Secretariat on Wednesday.

During the meeting, the minister showed displeasure over the slow pace of colonization and directed the PIEDMC (Punjab Industrial Estates Development and Management Company) and FIEDMC (Faisalabad Industrial Estates Development and Management Company) to expedite the process of colonization.

Both companies should set targets for the colonization of industrial estates and present in next meeting.

Provincial Minister said that all financial issues of the country can be solved only by accelerating the pace of industrial development. He added, "I will visit industrial estates to check development works and colonization.

" He directed PIEDMC to immediately write a letter to the department for the required funding.

Mian Aslam Iqbal marked that Quaid-i-Azam business Park should be completed by December 31, 2022 in all respects, Chunian Aqua Business Park will be inaugurated in the first week of January while Bahawalpur and Muzaffargarh Industrial Zone will be inaugurated in February and March respectively.

He directed FIEDMC to take strict action against the defaulters and impose heavy fines on those who did not start construction within the stipulated time.

Secretary Industry and Commerce Dr. Wasif Khurshid, Chairman PIEDMC Syed Nabil Hashmi, Head Special Monitoring Unit Fazil Asif, MD PSIC, CEO's of PIEDMC and FIEDMC and relevant officers attended the meeting.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Faisalabad Business Punjab Company Visit Bahawalpur Progress Muzaffargarh Chunian January February March December Commerce All Industry Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

UAE, Poland join forces to strengthen economic coo ..

UAE, Poland join forces to strengthen economic cooperation, boost exports

7 minutes ago
 UAE, Saudi Arabia stress keenness to enhance strat ..

UAE, Saudi Arabia stress keenness to enhance strategic cooperation: Joint Statem ..

2 hours ago
 Woods to make comeback from injury next week

Woods to make comeback from injury next week

4 minutes ago
 Saudi Arabia Appoints New Charge D'Affaires Ad Int ..

Saudi Arabia Appoints New Charge D'Affaires Ad Interim in Lebanon After Scandal ..

4 minutes ago
 UK's Johnson congratulates new German Chancellor S ..

UK's Johnson congratulates new German Chancellor Scholz

4 minutes ago
 Biden warns Putin of unprecedented sanctions if Uk ..

Biden warns Putin of unprecedented sanctions if Ukraine attacked

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.