Progress on colonization of industrial estates reviewed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :Provincial Industries Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal chaired a meeting to review progress on colonization of industrial estates here at Civil Secretariat on Wednesday.

During the meeting, the minister showed displeasure over the slow pace of colonization and directed the PIEDMC (Punjab Industrial Estates Development and Management Company) and FIEDMC (Faisalabad Industrial Estates Development and Management Company) to expedite the process of colonization.

Both companies should set targets for the colonization of industrial estates and present in next meeting.

Provincial Minister said that all financial issues of the country can be solved only by accelerating the pace of industrial development. He added, "I will visit industrial estates to check development works and colonization.

" He directed PIEDMC to immediately write a letter to the department for the required funding.

Mian Aslam Iqbal marked that Quaid-i-Azam business Park should be completed by December 31, 2022 in all respects, Chunian Aqua Business Park will be inaugurated in the first week of January while Bahawalpur and Muzaffargarh Industrial Zone will be inaugurated in February and March respectively.

He directed FIEDMC to take strict action against the defaulters and impose heavy fines on those who did not start construction within the stipulated time.

Secretary Industry and Commerce Dr. Wasif Khurshid, Chairman PIEDMC Syed Nabil Hashmi, Head Special Monitoring Unit Fazil Asif, MD PSIC, CEO's of PIEDMC and FIEDMC and relevant officers attended the meeting.