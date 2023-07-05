Progress on CPEC restored within year: Ahsan Iqbal

Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published July 05, 2023 | 07:43 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ):Federal Minister Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Professor Ahsan Iqbal said here on Wednesday that progress on the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has been put back at a position wherefrom the project would become a game-changer for regional development.

Addressing a ceremony here to mark a decade of the signing of CPEC, the minister said that unfortunately the project was scandalized by the previous regime and was totally ignored.

He said, even the investors left Pakistan which caused huge damaged to the game-changer CPEC project, the minister said adding that the incumbent government made efforts during the past one year and got the project back to rhythm.

"For last one year, we tried our best to get CPEC back to rhythm and gain investors' confidence," he said.

The minister said that $29 billion projects under CPEC have either been completed or are nearing completion adding that next target was to promote industrial cooperation to open up new opportunities for Pakistan.

He said, CPEC was not given proper attention after 2018 and the projects that were left by the previous region during past four years were accorded priority during past one year by the incumbent government.

He said, the issues related to water and power at Gawarar port were resolved during the past one year to address the grievances of people.

He said, as envisaged, by 2030, CPEC would help bring revolution in agriculture, industry, technology sectors, create new opportunities for country's youth and get a deserving place for Pakistan in the region.

He recalled that ten years before, a MoU was signed in Beijing to strengthen economic relations between the two countries and help make Pakistan geo-economic hub by leveraging its geographical location and become centre for trade, commerce, manufacturing and agriculture centre.

