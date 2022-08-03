UrduPoint.com

Progress On Industrial Loans By Punjab Small Industries Corporation Reviewed

Sumaira FH Published August 03, 2022 | 09:14 PM

Progress on industrial loans by Punjab Small Industries Corporation reviewed

Provincial Industries and Commerce Department Secretary Dr. Ahmed Javed Qazi presided over a meeting to review progress of Punjab Small Industries Corporation (PSIC) on industrial loan schemes here at Civil Secretariat, on Wednesday

On this occasion, he said that thousands of people have benefited from the easy loan schemes of Punjab Small Industries Corporation.

On this occasion, he said that thousands of people have benefited from the easy loan schemes of Punjab Small Industries Corporation.

He directed the officers concerned to digitize the entire process of issuance and collection of loans to make the schemes more transparent and efficient. He said that the recovery of the loans under the schemes of PSIC should be ensured at all costs. The number of beneficiaries of the schemes can be increased by the recovery of the loans, he remarked.

The secretary directed that action should be taken against the regional directors who are negligent in recovering the loans.

The PSIC directors also attended the meeting.

