Progress reviewed in privatization of PSEs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ):Federal Minister for Privatization Mohammed mian Soomro Wednesday briefed about the progress made in the privatization of public sector enterprises (PSEs), which are to be privatized during this financial year.

He was chairing a 9th review committee meeting here, said a press release.

These include two power plants - National Power Parks Management Company Limited (NPPMCL) and SME bank.

He said privatization was one of the important components of prime minister's economic reforms agenda adding, "We are focusing on addressing all the issues in consultation with all the stakeholders, so the transactions can be completed in a stipulated time.

"The minister reiterated that the revival of Pakistan Steel Mills was of supreme importance; its revival would strengthen the economy.

He also directed that report regarding the progress in the privatization of specified entities be presented on daily basis, which would help to formulate the strategy to address the issues faced during the process of transaction.