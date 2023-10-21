Open Menu

Progressive Group Felicitates New PAPGAI Body

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 21, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Progressive Group felicitates new PAPGAI body

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2023) The Progressive Group here Saturday felicitated the newly-elected office-bearers of Pakistan Association of Printing and Graphic Arts Industry (PAPGAI).

The PAPGAI members elected Saad Haleem Khan and Abdul Wadood Alvi as the chairman and vice chairman, respectively for the second time to lead their industry.

In a media statement, Progressive Group President Khalid Usman, Deputy Secretary Muhammad Ejaz Tanveer, Haji Riaz-ul-Hassan, Chaudhry Wajid Ali, Tauqeer Malik and others hoped that both the gentlemen would leave no stone unturned to contribute for economic prosperity of the country and solution to the problems being faced by the printing and graphic arts industry.

