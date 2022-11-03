UrduPoint.com

Project Launched To Connect Islamabad's Different Sectors With Metro Bus

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 03, 2022 | 03:43 PM

The first phase of the feeder routes bus network comprising thirteen routes and one hundred and twenty eight buses will be completed in the first quarter of next year.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 3rd, 2022) Following directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, a project has been launched to connect different sectors of Islamabad with the metro bus system.

The first phase of the feeder routes bus network comprising thirteen routes and one hundred and twenty eight buses will be completed in the first quarter of next year.

In the first phase, F, G and I sectors as well as D-12 will be linked to the central metro network through buses.

These feeder routes will provide comfortable and international standard travel facilities to about one hundred thousand passengers.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed to complete the project on priority basis.

