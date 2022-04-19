Projected Average Oil Prices to Increase in 2022 By Almost $30 to $106.83 Per Barrel - IMF

Average global oil prices will likely increase in 2022 by almost $30 to $106.83 per barrel, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Tuesday in its World Economic Outlook (WEO)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2022) Average global oil prices will likely increase in 2022 by almost $30 to $106.83 per barrel, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Tuesday in its World Economic Outlook (WEO).

"The average price of oil in US Dollars a barrel was $69.07 in 2021; the assumed price, based on futures markets, is $106.83 in 2022 and $92.

63 in 2023," the report said.

Crude oil prices increased by 36% between August 2021 and February 2022 due to strong recovery in oil demand, the short-lived effects of the Omicron variant in late 2021, and geopolitical tensions over Ukraine, it added.

Additional oil production capacities along with the release of petroleum reserves will likely mean that these increases will be contained over the medium term, the IMF said.