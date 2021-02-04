UrduPoint.com
Projected Circular Debt Accumulation Declining: CCoE

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 05:10 PM

Projected circular debt accumulation declining: CCoE

ISLAMABAD, Feb 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :The Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCoE) Thursday noted that the projected circular debt accumulation was decreasing as a result of the circular debt management plan being implemented by the government.

The committee also appreciated the efforts of the Power Division for regular monitoring of circular debt situation and directed them to timely issue the monthly data for the committee to review.

The meeting of the CCoE was held here under the chairmanship of Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar.

The Power Division presented the latest circular debt status and the projections. The CCoE was briefed about the situation of circular debt from July 2020 to December 2020.

The CCoE in its meeting considered the report of the sub-committee constituted by the CCoE vide its decision dated January 18, 2021 regarding allocation of pipeline capacity to new liquified natural gas (LNG) terminals.

The CCoE decided that in order to provide fair and level playing field to new LNG terminal, the existing available capacity in pipeline would be allocated to any applicant including compressed natural gas (CNG), meeting the requisite criteria for three months rolling basis till such time the new terminals achieved commercial operations date.

The Power Division submitted the summary on payment mechanism and agreement with independent power producers (IPPs).

The Power Division informed the committee that out of 47 memorandums of understanding, the implementation committee had agreed the payment mechanism with 44 IPPs, the Power Division secretary briefed the committee on the purposed mechanism.

Certain members of the committee sought more time to study the proposals in detail. It was therefore decided that the committee would be reconvened on February 08, for a final decision in the matter.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz, Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Petroleum Nadeem Babar and official of various divisions.

