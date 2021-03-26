UrduPoint.com
Projectile Possibly Fired By Houthis Causes Fire At Saudi Oil Terminal - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 05:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) A projectile, which was possibly fired by the Yemeni Shia Houthi rebels, has caused a fire at an oil terminal in the Saudi city of Jazan, Saudi media reported.

A spokesperson for the Saudi Energy Ministry said that the projectile had fallen at the terminal at about 18:00 GMT, the SPA news agency reported. The incident caused a blaze at one of the tanks, no people have been injured.

Saudi Arabia has firmly condemned the attack.

Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces, led by President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi, and the Houthi rebels for several years.

Since March 2015, the Saudi-led Arab alliance, working in cooperation with Hadi's forces, has been conducting air, land and sea operations against the rebels, who control the capital of Sanaa and large areas in northern and western Yemen.

The Houthis often fire projectiles and use drones with explosives to attack Saudi border areas.

