UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prolongation Of OPEC+ Deal Will Help Balance Global Oil Market - Saudi Energy Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 36 seconds ago Sun 30th June 2019 | 01:10 AM

Prolongation of OPEC+ Deal Will Help Balance Global Oil Market - Saudi Energy Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2019) The prolongation of the OPEC+ oil output cut agreement beyond June will help reduce commercial oil reserves and thus balance global market, Saudi Energy Minister Khalid Falih said on Saturday.

Earlier on Saturday, Putin said after meeting the Saudi crown prince that the two countries had agreed on a common position on the future OPEC+ deal and would support its extension with the already agreed limits on oil production for a period of six or nine months.

"During the bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit, Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed with His Highness [Saudi] Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman to extend the current agreement of OPEC+ countries on reducing the production from the beginning of July, which will pave the way for the reduction of world reserves, thus helping to balance markets, restore investment to ensure future energy supplies," Falih said on Twitter.

In December 2018, OPEC and several non-cartel producers clinched an oil output cut deal, agreeing to reduce overall production by 1.2 million barrels per day starting from 2019. OPEC pledged to reduce production by 800,000 barrels per day, while non-OPEC countries agreed to reduce it by 400,000 barrels per day. The further fate of the OPEC+ agreement, including the possibility of its extension into the second half of 2019, will be determined at meetings on Monday and Tuesday in Vienna.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Russia Twitter Oil Saudi Vienna Vladimir Putin Mohammed Bin Salman June July December 2018 2019 Market From Agreement Million

Recent Stories

Putin Arrives in Irkutsk Region to Hold Meeting on ..

1 hour ago

Putin, Abe Hold Meeting in Osaka Amid Stalled Peac ..

1 hour ago

President Dr Arif Alvi underlines immense eco-tour ..

2 hours ago

Russia-Japan Talks on Establishing Sakhalin-Hokkai ..

2 hours ago

Prime Minister Ehsaas Programme working towards fe ..

2 hours ago

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan congratulate Pakistan team o ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.