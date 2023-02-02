Promoting interest-free banking a priority: Dar

Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar on Thursday reiterated the government's firm resolve to introduce Shariah complaint interest-free banking and finance system in the country to achieve sustainable economic growth and social prosperity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ):Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar on Thursday reiterated the government's firm resolve to introduce Shariah complaint interest-free banking and finance system in the country to achieve sustainable economic growth and social prosperity.

Addressing at the National Islamic Forum, he said that the subject of Islamic finance was very close to his heart and he was making all out efforts to implement Shariah complaint banking and economic system, besides ending the interest based financial system.

He said that he had initiated work in this regard during last tenure of PML-N and had constituted a committee headed by Deputy Governor State Bank of Pakistan while several measures were taken to promote Shariah complaint Islamic finance and banking system.

He said that a committee was also formed and a special wing was also established in the Ministry of Finance, besides providing tax incentives to the Shariah complaint companies, which was aimed to encourage and promote Shariah complaint financial tools, adding that these efforts brought vast dividends in a short time.

The minister said that due to these efforts, there was only one bank that was offering Shariah complaints financing instruments and was operating with its 100 branches, which now reached to about 1,000 branches.

He said, another bank has also made major progress during the last year and its balance sheet registered remarkable growth.

Ishaq Dar said that the achievements made during short-time frame was reflecting that significant progress could be made with more coordinated and sincere efforts and to implement the orders of Federal Shariat Court regarding the implementation of interest free economic system in the country.

He said before his arrival, the State Bank of Pakistan and National Bank had challenged the decision of the Federal Shariat Court, however added when he arrived it was decided not to challenge the verdict. He said, efforts would be made to implement interest free economic and finance system.

He lauded the efforts for organizing the event and said that it would help prepare a strategy for policy formulation as it gathered experts from finance, banking, businesses and experts of Islamic finance and banking for suggesting measures to promote interest free economic system.

Bad governance and miss management of the last government damaged the country's economy, which was emerging as a growing economy back in 2016-17 with lowest inflation ratio and highest foreign exchange reserves, while GDP growth was at 6.1 percent. Due to experiments of last five years coupled with miss management and bad governance, the economy ranked among the top 20 growing economies reached to 47th position with highest inflation ratio, he added.