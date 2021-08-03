UrduPoint.com

Promoting Women Entrepreneurs Key Priority Of Government: Zartaj

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 05:20 PM

Promoting Women Entrepreneurs key priority of government: Zartaj

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :Promoting women entrepreneurs is the key priority of the government to reduce poverty and improve economic growth, therefore, the government is taking many initiatives to bring more women into the mainstream of the economy.

This was stated by Ms. Zartaj Gul, Minister of State for Climate Change while inaugurating as Chief Guest an exhibition of women handcraft products.

The event was organized by the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) in collaboration with Handicrafts Association of Pakistan and the Centaurus at Centaurus Mall, Islamabad.

Zartaj Gul said that the government has formed a policy to provide interest free loans to women and they would also be supported through Kamyab Jawan and Ehsaas Programs so that they could play a more effective role in the economic development of the country and uplift the living standard of their families.

She said that women are producing quality handicraft products that should be displayed at tourist spots to promote their business.

She advised the women entrepreneurs to focus on innovation and skills development to achieve better growth of their businesses.

She took a round of the exhibition and appreciated the good quality of handmade products of women entrepreneurs put on display.

Speaking at the occasion, Mian Akram Farid, Chairman Founder Group said that the handicraft sector is the most neglected sector in Pakistan and urged t the government to make conducive policies to harness the real potential of this sector for promoting trade and exports.

He said that better focus on the handicraft sector would also help in realizing the PM's vision of tourism promotion.

He appreciated the government's policy of interest free loans for women, however, said that the banks were not fully cooperating in providing interest free loans to women and emphasized that the government should address this issue.

He further said that the small industries and small businesses should be supported as their role is very important in accelerating the economic growth of the country.

Fatma Azim, Senior Vice President, ICCI said that the purpose of organizing this exhibition in collaboration with partners is to promote the handicraft products of women. She said that this expo has provided women a good platform to show the potential of their products and improve their business prospects.

She said that the government should cooperate in providing international exposure to the handicraft products of women that would improve exports and assured that the ICCI would continue to take more initiatives for creating new opportunities for women entrepreneurs.

Halima Usman Sarothia, Chairperson, Handicrafts Association of Pakistan urged the government to provide free space to women entrepreneurs in SEZs being setup under CPEC and more interest free loans to women start-ups should be provided.

More Stories From Business

