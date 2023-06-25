Open Menu

Promotion Of Agro-based Industry Stressed

Muhammad Irfan Published June 25, 2023 | 12:20 PM

Promotion of agro-based industry stressed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2023 ) :Chairman Rice Research and Development board Punjab Shahzad Ali Malik Sunday stressed the urgent need for the promotion of an agro-based industry that's of immense importance to the country's economy.

He said agro-industry contributes to GDP, earns foreign exchange through exports, promotes rural development, ensures food security, and adds value to agricultural products.

Talking to a delegation of progressive farmers led Dr Muhammad Arshad Javed, he said a strong and vibrant agro-based industry is crucial for sustainable economic growth, poverty reduction and overall development, says a press release.

He said the agro-based industry is crucial for ensuring food security in Pakistan. With a growing population, it is essential to have a robust agricultural sector that can produce an adequate quantity of food to meet the domestic demand, he added.

Shahzad Ali that value addition enhances the economic viability of agricultural products and increases their shelf life, marketability, and profitability.

He said value-added products from the agro-based industry, such as processed foods, textiles, leather goods, and pharmaceuticals, have a higher value in both domestic and international markets, contributing to higher revenues and economic growth.

He said it's development leads to improved infrastructure, better access to markets, increased income levels, and improved living standards for rural communities.

Besides, It helps in reducing rural-urban migration by creating employment opportunities locally and supporting the overall socio-economic development of rural areas,he added.

He said agriculture has long been the backbone of Pakistan's economy, employing a large portion of the population that encompasses various sectors, including crop production, livestock farming, dairy, poultry, fisheries, and food processing.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange Exports Punjab Agriculture Sunday Market Textile From Industry Employment

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 June 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 25 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 25 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler congratulates Emir of Qatar on acces ..

Sharjah Ruler congratulates Emir of Qatar on accession anniversary

11 hours ago
 MBRSC announces winners of UAE Zero Robotic Progra ..

MBRSC announces winners of UAE Zero Robotic Programming Challenge

11 hours ago
 UAE President, Vice Presidents congratulate Emir o ..

UAE President, Vice Presidents congratulate Emir of Qatar on accession anniversa ..

12 hours ago
 Pakistan summons Indian Charge d' Affaires over ce ..

Pakistan summons Indian Charge d' Affaires over ceasefire violation

14 hours ago
Yumna Zaidi overrated figure, says Nadia Afghan

Yumna Zaidi overrated figure, says Nadia Afghan

15 hours ago
 UAE to participate in International Paralympic Com ..

UAE to participate in International Paralympic Committee Athletes’ Forum

16 hours ago
 UAE President awards Albanian Ambassador Medal of ..

UAE President awards Albanian Ambassador Medal of Independence of First Order

16 hours ago
 National Rehabilitation Centre: Prominent role in ..

National Rehabilitation Centre: Prominent role in preventing drug addiction and ..

16 hours ago
 Gargash meets Lord Tariq Ahmad

Gargash meets Lord Tariq Ahmad

16 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz reiterates Pakistan's commitment to com ..

PM Shehbaz reiterates Pakistan's commitment to complete IMF program

17 hours ago

More Stories From Business