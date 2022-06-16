Promotion of handicrafts can help alleviate abject poverty: Mian Kashif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) :Chief Executive Officer Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Mian Kashif Ashfaq Thursday said that promotion of handicrafts can help alleviating abject poverty and earn badly needed foreign exchange for the country.

Chairing a seminar organised by Punjab Small Industries Corporation (PSIC) to celebrate "World Handicrafts Day" on Thursday, CEO said artisans should be encouraged by offering plenty of opportunities and financial support to display their art and products in exhibitions for effective and result-oriented marketing.

He said Pakistan comes at the bottom of the list of developing countries with an annual handicrafts exports of $300 million only.

He said art and creativity have no boundaries and handicrafts sector plays a significant role in economy which also provides employment to vast segments in rural and semi urban areas besides preserving its rich culture.

He said it represents the culture and traditions of any country or region which is also a substantial medium to preserve traditional art, skills, culture and heritage which are associated with people's lifestyle and history.

Mian Kashif Ashfaq said that PSIC should come forward with a clear road map for fully exploiting the talents of youth for the promotion of dying inherited handicrafts skills.

Director PSIC Ali Raza Tarar speaking on the occasion said PSIC always like other parts of the world celebrates the 'World Handicrafts day'. He said Pakistan is a country representing an old Indus civilisation with rich history of handicrafts including wooden furniture, metal, marble, hand-made embroidered clothes and ceramics.

He said PSIC is playing key role in promotion of handicrafts and the artisans of the province through its handicrafts development centres.

He said PSIC is imparting trainings in design and capacity building of artisans according to the cultural trends with interest free loans and assistance to flourish this small scale industry.