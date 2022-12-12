UrduPoint.com

Promotion Of Pak-Iran Mutual Trade Ties Imperative For Stabilizing National Economy: SCCI

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 12, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Promotion of Pak-Iran mutual trade ties imperative for stabilizing national economy: SCCI

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Muhammad Ishaq said enhancement of Pak-Iran bilateral trade and economic relations was imperative for stabilizing and strengthening of the national economy.

He was talking to the Commercial Attaché of Iranian Consulate Karachi Hossein Amini and Acting Consul General of Iran in Peshawar Hossein Mailki during a meeting here at the chamber's house on Monday.

The meeting discussed Pak-Iran bilateral trade, holding of joint exhibitions, business-to-business meetings, and exchange of trade delegations and taking mutual benefits from each others' experiences, hurdles in the way of mutual trade.

Ishaq mentioned that a comprehensive plan would be devised, through which efforts would be made to enhance bilateral trade between the two brotherly Islamic countries by exchanging business delegations, organizing trade exhibitions and taking mutual advantages from each other's experiences.

Shahid Hussain, senior vice president and Ejaz Khan Afridi, vice president of the chamber were present during the meeting.

The chamber's chief emphasized the need for the removal of hurdles in way of Pak-Iran bilateral trade, for which initiatives are needed to be taken at governments' level.

SCCI is striving to boost up mutual trade and economic relations with brotherly Islamic countries, including Iran, Mr Ishaq remarked.

However, he underscored the need for pragmatic steps at government level to remove all those impediments that were hampering the bilateral trade between Pakistan and Iran.

Shahid Hussain, senior vice president of the SCCI while speaking on the occasion said that vast opportunities were available to further strengthen trade and economic relations between Pakistan and Iran.

The senior office-bearer said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa industrialists are ready to import raw materials from Iran.

However, he said traders' communities had been faced with difficulties owing to the imposition of global sanctions.

The SCCI SVP called for resolving of all issues and hurdles through proper procedures and mechanisms to boost up mutual Pak-Iran vtrade and economic ties.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Exchange Import Business Iran Chamber Commerce Afridi All From Government Industry

Recent Stories

Assassination attempt on Imran Khan: Prime Suspect ..

Assassination attempt on Imran Khan: Prime Suspect handed over to police on ten- ..

16 minutes ago
 LCCI holds condolence reference for S.M. Muneer

LCCI holds condolence reference for S.M. Muneer

30 minutes ago
 "Trolling is news to me," reacts Armeena Khan

"Trolling is news to me," reacts Armeena Khan

46 minutes ago
 ADB approves $554m loan for Pakistan to support fl ..

ADB approves $554m loan for Pakistan to support flood-relief efforts

2 hours ago
 Thoshakhana case against Imran Khan: Islamabad cou ..

Thoshakhana case against Imran Khan: Islamabad court reserved verdict

2 hours ago
 Ahsan calls for IT revolution to make growth in al ..

Ahsan calls for IT revolution to make growth in all sectors

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.