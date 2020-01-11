UrduPoint.com
Proper Awareness, Education Needed To Lure Investors In Mutual Fund Industry: CEO National Bank Of Pakistan Funds

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 11th January 2020 | 12:58 AM

Chief Executive Officer, National Bank of Pakistan-Funds, Dr Amjad Waheed on Friday underlined the need for proper awareness and education to lure investors in mutual fund industry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ):Chief Executive Officer, National Bank of Pakistan-Funds, Dr Amjad Waheed on Friday underlined the need for proper awareness and education to lure investors in mutual fund industry.

Keeping the size of population in Pakistan, he said we could attract only 300,000 people in the mutual fund industry. In the neighboring country India, there were some 80 million people enjoying investment in that industry, he stated while speaking in a private news channel program.

Pakistan Stock Market was showing upward trend during these days, he said. He added this trend would further improve in days to come.

He said that SECP had introduced reforms in policies. He further stated that vast potential was available in Pakistani different sectors like oil and gas.

To a question, he said as per the size of population, at least seventy hundred thousand Pakistani people should come into the mutual fund industry for investment.

