UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Proper Economic Diplomacy Needed To Gain Economic Freedom: Mian Zahid Hussain

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 04:17 PM

Proper economic diplomacy needed to gain economic freedom: Mian Zahid Hussain

Economic development imperative for the national security, Only self-reliant nations are respected in the world

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 10th, 2020) President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum (PBIF), President All Karachi Industrial Alliance (AKIA), Senior Vice Chairman of the Businessmen Panel of FPCCI and former provincial minister, Mian Zahid Hussain on Monday said effective economic diplomacy is needed for political and economic independence.

Economic security is imperative for national security while only self-reliant countries are respected in the global community of nations, he said.
Talking to the business community, the veteran business leader said that economic diplomacy make the country rich and influential while its absence compels any country to follow dictation in its political, economic and foreign policies.


The former minister noted that government and the private sector must join hands for successful economic diplomacy and the business associations can play a leading role in this regard.
He noted that trade agreements, deals aimed at abolishing double taxation, mega projects, financial services, foreign investment etc.

are all linked to economic diplomacy.
The business leader said that trade officials should be posted on merit in foreign mission and their promotion must be linked to the results so that they promote national interests which also include promotion of tourism and introducing new technologies in Pakistan.


He said that construction of CPEC and opposition by various countries are both forms are economic diplomacy for which different economic tools are being used.
Economic diplomacy is of no use unless there is political and economic stability in the country and the government enjoys confidence of the investors which is a test for the current administration, he said.
He noted that annexation of held Kashmir should be a wakeup call for us as a lot of close friends refused to help us in the dispute.

Once Pakistan’s exports were more than total exports of many countries now knows as Asia Tigers but now Bangladesh is earning almost double amount of foreign exchange as compared to Pakistan while we are also facing double-edged sword of FATF.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Bangladesh Exchange Exports Business CPEC Independence Alliance Financial Action Task Force All Government Asia Merit Packaging Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

PM appreciates Turkish support on Occupied Kashmir

4 minutes ago

Al Wasl Shines and du LaLiga HPC Top Dubai Sports ..

7 minutes ago

SAP Supports Digital Pakistan’s Nationwide Trans ..

12 minutes ago

Maulana Fazl must wait for 2023: Firdous

40 minutes ago

Expo 2020 Dubai’s entry portals designed by arch ..

49 minutes ago

Trade with African region to be doubled : Secretar ..

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.