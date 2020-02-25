'Property Tax Portal' launched in Punjab

Provincial Minister for Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control (ET&NC) Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmed on Tuesday launched a 'Property Tax Portal' enabling the people to have an online access to their property record

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control (ET&NC) Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmed on Tuesday launched a 'Property Tax Portal' enabling the people to have an online access to their property record.

The citizens can access the portal on ET&NC website: (http://www.excise-punjab.gov.pk).

Addressing the web portal launching ceremony at a local hotel, Provincial Minister said that property tax portal would facilitate the citizen regarding their property record maintained with Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department as they could get their property record corrected/change with one click.

He said that scanned copies of relevant property documents and pictures of the property could also be uploaded on the web portal as a proof. The citizens could also know about their property tax through the portal, he mentioned.

Punjab ET&NC Minister said that all the information of the respective properties would be available on the portal and citizens themselves could also manage the property tax related requirements. "We have empowered the people through use of modern technology. The portal system will not only save taxpayers' time and bring transparency in the tax collection as well as alleviate the discretionary powers of the ET&NC field staff and hence enhance the public confidence in the tax collection system," he argued.

He said that the portal would also help get original data of any property and this was a successful team work. Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmed said that 'PTI manifesto was to serve people' and Punjab government was implementing in letter and spirit.

He said that vehicles number plates' problem was created by previous government and now we awere going to make GtoG (government to government) agreements and approval to this effect would be taken in the next cabinet meeting.

Provincial Minister Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmed said that issuance of universal number plates would largely facilitate the people, while vehicle registration and transfer process was also being put on biometric system. PTI government was bringing reform in the taxation system and people were benefiting from it.

He thanked the Urban Unit and GIC team for their efforts in developing the property web portal.

Punjab ET&NC Secretary Wajehullah Kundi, Urban Unit's CEO Khalid Sher Dil,ET&NC Director General Sohail Shahzad and others also spoke on the occasion.