Property Tax Problem Would Be Taken Up At Relevant Forum: MD SIDB
Umer Jamshaid Published July 02, 2024 | 09:36 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) Managing Director (MD) Small Industries Development board (SIDB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Habibullah Arif has said that the problem of the property tax of industrialists would be taken up at the concerned forum.
He was talking to a delegation of industrialists which called on him in his office on Tuesday.
President, Small Industries Estate, Peshawar Waheed Arif was leading the delegation, Deputy Managing Director (DMD) SIDB, Nauman Fayyaz was also present on the occasion.
The delegation congratulated him on his appointment as Managing Director SIDB and expressed good wishes for them.
Speaking on the occasion, the Managing Director SIDB said that his doors are opened for the industrialists as they are doing commendable job of providing employment to hundreds of the people to earn livelihood for their families.
He said that first commercial plaza has been constructed for the industrialists and invited them to come and display their products in it. He said that beside closure of all illegal shops, cleanliness system at the estate would also be improved.
