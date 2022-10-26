Proposal to establish handicrafts council for sector uplift

(@Abdulla99267510)

Punjab Senior Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal says the government will also work on increasing awareness for development of products in handicraft industry.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 26th, 2022) Provincial Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal has proposed to establish a Handicraft Council and a Souq in Lahore for better marketing of handicrafts sector. The government will also work on increasing awareness for development of products in handicraft industry. He expressed these views while addressing a public private dialogue arranged by Punjab board of investment and Trade to address the barriers faced by stakeholders.

Provincial Minister for ICI&SDD Mian Aslam Iqbal, Chairman Punjab board of investment and Trade Fazeel Asif Jah, representatives from Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Layyah Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Layyah, Gilgit Baltistan Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Dastkar and various other prominent handicraft organizations’ representatives while representatives from Bank of Punjab, TDAP, ICI & SD, PSIC, PSDF, SMEDA have actively participated in the PPD.

Director DT&C, Ms. Fatima Ali khan welcomed the participants and said that PBIT is arranging these Public Private Dialogue to bring together notable stakeholders and ultimately prepare an action plan with a view boosting export of handicraft products.

Mian Aslam Iqbal while talking to participants said that today the national planning process is more participatory, collaborative, people and market oriented. The minister assured participants that their suggestions are well noted and will be discussed in the pre-budget sessions to develop a better economic strategy for economic progress. He directed related officials from various departments to note down the issues and suggestions of participants.

He disclosed that Punjab government will facilitate in increasing their business growth to expedite the industrialization, which would ultimately provide youth with immense employment opportunities and stabilize economy in the long run.

This meeting thoroughly held deliberations on the various issues faced by artisans and manufacturer, and suggested number of proposal for their amicable resolution. Participants expressed that there is need of training of skills and government should facilitate machinery and proper courses for procurement and supply chain. The need of a directory and strong data base for producers and manufactures of handicraft was also emphasized. In addition, participants suggested that government should give small grants instead of bank loan to this sector.

In response chairman Punjab board of investment and trade Fazeel Asif said that plans succeed only when stakeholders play their upright roles, provide equal equitable opportunities to all and assign a very well defined role to government as a supporter, facilitator and regulator. He added that an online portal and product catalogue for handicraft sector will be developed on immediate basis.

Participants at the roundtable emphasized that the SME sector needs to see credible commitment and follow up from Federal government that they are willing to make further investment if they receive government support including simplification of cumbersome process and procedures through effective one window facilitation.

Provincial Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal said in his closing remarks that having taken necessary short term actions to stabilize the economy, it is logical that the focus shifts towards the medium to long term framework that will bring Pakistan economy to its full strength and potential.