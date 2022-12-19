UrduPoint.com

Proposals Discussed To Reform Energy Sector

Faizan Hashmi Published December 19, 2022 | 09:50 PM

Proposals discussed to reform energy sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar here on Monday chaired a follow-up meeting on reforms in Energy Sector.

The participants discussed in detail viable proposals presented by the relevant ministries for introducing reforms in power and gas sectors aiming to bring efficiency in the system, minimize wastage of energy and provide relief to the masses.

According to a press statement issued by the finance ministry, the proposals focused on bringing sustainability to the energy sector and thereby achieving economic growth in the country.

Among others, the meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Power, Khurram Dastgir Khan; Minister of State for Finance and Revenue, Dr. Ayesha Ghous Pasha; Minister of State for Petroleum, Musadik Masood Malik; Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Finance, Tariq Bajwa, Secretary Power and senior officers, the statement added.

