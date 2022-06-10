UrduPoint.com

Proposals For Growth Of GDP, Tax Base Will Strengthen Econmy: Arif Habib

Umer Jamshaid Published June 10, 2022 | 08:57 PM

Proposals for growth of GDP, tax base will strengthen econmy: Arif Habib

Arif Habib, a well known business personality and member of Pakistan Stock Exchange, welcomed the federal budget 2022-23 and said that initiatives for GDP growth and tax base expansion would strengthen the national economy

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :Arif Habib, a well known business personality and member of pakistan stock exchange, welcomed the Federal budget 2022-23 and said that initiatives for GDP growth and tax base expansion would strengthen the national economy.

Arif Habib while talking to APP on Friday said that it was encouraging that in the budget 2022-23 export target was increased to $ 35 billion from current financial year's $ 31 billion.

He said that the present government's proposal to increase the tax to GDP ratio to 9.2% in upcoming financial year was a welcome decision as worldwide tax-to-GDP ratio was 16% while in Pakistan tax-to-GDP ratio was 8.6%.

He said that special tax was being levied on high income earners and tax was being levied on items which were bought by high income earners.

He said that focus on bringing down current account deficit could help improving the country's economy. It is estimated that the deficit will remain at 6% of GDP in FY2021-22 while target for the new fiscal year is set at 4.8% of GDP.

Terming the provision of targeted subsidy to low-income families as a good decision he said that registered beneficiaries of Benazir Income Support Program would be able to receive an additional Rs. 2,000 per month.

Arif Habib also lauded the proposal of supplying gas to industries at the rate at par with other countries of the region and said that it would assist the local industries to grow.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Business Budget Pakistan Stock Exchange Gas From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Karachi police arrest three accused reportedly inv ..

Karachi police arrest three accused reportedly involved in car-lifting, smugglin ..

1 minute ago
 MCCI welcomes tax on affluent class, terms budget ..

MCCI welcomes tax on affluent class, terms budget 2022-23 good effort in prevail ..

1 minute ago
 Govt presents a balanced budget amid challenging c ..

Govt presents a balanced budget amid challenging conditions: Karachiites

1 minute ago
 US to drop Covid tests for incoming air travel

US to drop Covid tests for incoming air travel

4 minutes ago
 Naz Baloch terms budget pro farmers

Naz Baloch terms budget pro farmers

4 minutes ago
 CTD force is our vanguard committed to eradication ..

CTD force is our vanguard committed to eradication of terrorism :Chief Minister ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.