Proposals for growth of GDP, tax base will strengthen econmy: Arif Habib

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :Arif Habib, a well known business personality and member of pakistan stock exchange, welcomed the Federal budget 2022-23 and said that initiatives for GDP growth and tax base expansion would strengthen the national economy.

Arif Habib while talking to APP on Friday said that it was encouraging that in the budget 2022-23 export target was increased to $ 35 billion from current financial year's $ 31 billion.

He said that the present government's proposal to increase the tax to GDP ratio to 9.2% in upcoming financial year was a welcome decision as worldwide tax-to-GDP ratio was 16% while in Pakistan tax-to-GDP ratio was 8.6%.

He said that special tax was being levied on high income earners and tax was being levied on items which were bought by high income earners.

He said that focus on bringing down current account deficit could help improving the country's economy. It is estimated that the deficit will remain at 6% of GDP in FY2021-22 while target for the new fiscal year is set at 4.8% of GDP.

Terming the provision of targeted subsidy to low-income families as a good decision he said that registered beneficiaries of Benazir Income Support Program would be able to receive an additional Rs. 2,000 per month.

Arif Habib also lauded the proposal of supplying gas to industries at the rate at par with other countries of the region and said that it would assist the local industries to grow.