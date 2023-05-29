UrduPoint.com

Proposed US Debt Ceiling Deal To Include Spending Caps, Changes To Welfare Requirements

Muhammad Irfan Published May 29, 2023 | 07:17 PM

Proposed US Debt Ceiling Deal to Include Spending Caps, Changes to Welfare Requirements

The new bipartisan debt ceiling deal reached by US President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy will put a cap on non-defense discretionary spending, introduce welfare work requirements, and retrieve some of the unused COVID-19 relief funds, according to the text of the proposed legislation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2023) The new bipartisan debt ceiling deal reached by US President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy will put a cap on non-defense discretionary spending, introduce welfare work requirements, and retrieve some of the unused COVID-19 relief funds, according to the text of the proposed legislation.

The president announced on Sunday that the plan was now ready to go to Congress and urged both chambers to pass it. Biden said that the agreement "takes the catastrophic threat of default off the table" and protects US economic recovery. He reiterated that the agreement is a compromise, and not everyone got what they wanted.

The bill gives the Biden administration $704 billion for non-defense spending, keeping more or less flat in 2024 while increasing it by 1% to $711 billion in 2025. At the same time, it gives the White House the proposed $886 billion in defense spending in 2024 and will bump it to $895 billion the following year.

The bill also changes work requirements for able-bodied adults using the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), gradually adding higher age limits to the maximum of 54 by 2025. This measure, however, is set to expire by 2030, bringing the maximum age back to 49.

The bill rescinds roughly $30 billion in unobligated COVID-19 aid funds.

The document aims to streamline the process of environmental reviews by having a lead agency oversee the preparation of an environmental document for any particular energy project. It also expedites the completion of the Mountain Valley Pipeline in West Virginia.

The United States is teetering on the brink of a default on its obligations if the White House fails to get Republicans in Congress to agree to raise the nation's $31.4 trillion debt ceiling.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

White House Same Lead Virginia United States Congress Sunday Agreement Billion

Recent Stories

Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses opening of 4th Arab For ..

Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses opening of 4th Arab Forum for Cultural Heritage

4 minutes ago
 Overseas Pakistanis briefed about investment oppor ..

Overseas Pakistanis briefed about investment opportunities

2 minutes ago
 SMEDA, CCP to collaborate for SME development

SMEDA, CCP to collaborate for SME development

3 minutes ago
 Robbers' gang busted, three held

Robbers' gang busted, three held

3 minutes ago
 Shallwani hails FGEHA for timely providing 400 apa ..

Shallwani hails FGEHA for timely providing 400 apartments' possession

3 minutes ago
 Tennis: French Open results - 1st update

Tennis: French Open results - 1st update

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.