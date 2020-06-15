Prospects of opening African market for Pakistani mangoes, kinnow brightened: Ahmad Jawad

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :Secretary General Businessmen Panel of Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Ahmad Jawad Monday said the prospects of opening African market for Pakistani mango and kinnow have brightened as Kenya's quarantine department has hinted at allowing the import of Pakistani fruits by expediting quarantine agreements between the two countries.

In a statement received here, he said in this regard the Ministry of Commerce and the Ministry of National food Security and Research had completed their paperwork, which was sent to the Kenyan authorities.

As Kenya's quarantine authorities had earlier visited Pakistan and reviewed the processing of potential fruits. During the meeting it was informed that the recommendations for the Pak-Africa quarantine agreement had been forwarded to the Kenyan government for approval, he added.

Under the Look Africa Policy initiative, he said the ministry of commerce was already organising different events and some are planned in coming months.

The�Pakistan's trade with Africa has remained stagnant at US $ three billion per year from 2012-13 to 2016-17, which has increased to US $ 4.6 billion in 2018-19.�Pakistan's share in total trade of African countries is 0.4 percent, he added.

Jawad said Kenya is the gateway to East Africa and could become a good market for Pakistani mangoes and kinnow subject to the quarantine agreement's approval.

"Pakistan will get a better access to African market from the next season," adding, Kenya was also a good market for other citrus fruits, which it imports from Morocco, Egypt and other countries, he added.