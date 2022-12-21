UrduPoint.com

Prospects Of Russia's Gas Initiative Depend On Cooperation Terms - Kazakh Foreign Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 21, 2022 | 12:00 PM

ASTANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2022) The prospects of Russia's initiative to create a gas union with Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan will depend on the specific terms of cooperation that Moscow will offer, Kazakh Deputy Foreign Minister Almas Aidarov said Wednesday.

"Everything will depend on the conditions that will be offered to us. So far, there is no question of creating a separate structure, organization or interstate union in relation to gas. It was just an idea on settlement, on gas supplies and prices. There is a gas deficit in all countries, and that is why the Russian party came up with such a proposal," Aidarov told reporters.

The official stressed that the Russian side's proposal to create a gas union has not been formalized in any way yet. 

"The creation of a gas union was a proposal of the Russian party. We have not got any formalized documents and we have not got any proposals from the Russian side.

It is just an idea to integrate some processes of gas trade," the deputy foreign minister added.

On November 28, Russian President Vladimir Putin held talks with his Kazakh counterpart, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, in Moscow and discussed the creation of a "triple gas union" with the participation of Uzbekistan to coordinate the transportation of Russian gas through Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

Earlier in December, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov  said that the idea of the union implies coordination of actions in transport logistics and satisfaction of domestic needs. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said that Russia, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan have great potential for cooperation in the gas sphere, including the supply and processing of gas.

