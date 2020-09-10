UrduPoint.com
Protecting Interest Of Taxpayers FTO Priority: Sukhera

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 07:52 PM

Federal Tax Ombudsman Mushtaq Ahmad Sukhera on Thursday said that protecting the interests of taxpayers was the key priority of his organization and FTO was providing relief to taxpayers by carrying out independent investigations about the maladministration by functionaries administering the federal taxes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :Federal Tax Ombudsman Mushtaq Ahmad Sukhera on Thursday said that protecting the interests of taxpayers was the key priority of his organization and FTO was providing relief to taxpayers by carrying out independent investigations about the maladministration by functionaries administering the federal taxes.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of Facilitation Desk of Federal Tax Ombudsman, which was established by Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), the Ombudsman said that FTO would work with Federal board of Revenue for setting timelines for tax cases to ensure their timely disposal.

ICCI has set up facilitation desk in its premises, which was aiming to address the issues related to federal taxes and make the tax compliance more easy and effective.

He said criminal cases should be filed against those tax functionaries who were involved in malpractices and corruption.

He said ensuring the self-respect of taxpayers was the responsibility of the state and state should honor this responsibility.

He said that SMEs were the backbone of economy and they needed more focus of the government for ease of doing business.

A fair, just, efficient and simplified tax system was needed to promote tax culture in the country, he added.

He appreciated the efforts of ICCI for providing better facilities to its members by setting up facilitation desks of various organizations that would help in resolving their key issues and promoting business activities.

Speaking at the occasion, Muhammad Ahmed Waheed, President ICCI said ICCI was striving to provide maximum facilitation to its members in business promotion and the establishment of FTO Facilitation Desk at Chamber was another right step in that direction.

He said that ICCI would also setup the Facilitation Desks of CDA, NADRA, SMEDA and Passport Office to provide more facilitation to its members.

ICCI members at the occasion highlighted many tax issues including repeated selection of same taxpayers for audit, issue of Sec-8B, long delay in clearance of refunds and urged the FTO to work with FBR in resolving the highlighted issues.

