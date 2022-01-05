UrduPoint.com

Protesters Clash With Police In Downtown Almaty

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 05, 2022 | 12:30 AM

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2022) Protesters are clashing with law enforcement officers on the central square of the Kazakh city of Almaty, with police firing tear gas, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Tuesday.

Since the beginning of 2022, residents of Aktau and Zhanaozen cities of the Mangystau region of Kazakhstan have been rallying against a twofold increase of liquefied gas prices.

The Atyrau and West Kazakhstan regions then joined the protests. Earlier this day, the government commission promised protesters to decrease gas prices and not to prosecute those participating in rallies.

Rallies turned into clashes with police in Almaty. The central square is covered with pungent gas making it difficult to breath. About a thousand of people gathered on the square, the corresponded reported. 

