UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Protesters In Ecuador Block Production At Two More Oil Fields - Energy Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 09:40 AM

Protesters in Ecuador Block Production at Two More Oil Fields - Energy Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2019) The Ecuadorian Energy Ministry announced on Wednesday suspension of production at two more oil fields that were recently blocked by protesters.

On Tuesday, the ministry said that oil production was halted at three oil fields owned by the state company Petroamazonas EP in the provinces of Orellana and Sucumbios.

"The Ministry of Energy and Non-Renewable Natural Resources of Ecuador announces that work on oil blocks 44 and 18, which are located in the province of Orellana, has been suspended due to the presence of people not involved in production at the facilities, that will lead to a loss in production of 7,041 barrels of oil," the ministry said in a statement.

The rallies in Ecuador erupted on Thursday in response to new austerity measures, including ending decades-long fuel subsidies, which the government wants to implement to become eligible for a $4.2 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund.

Following the escalation of violence, Ecuadorean President Lenin Moreno accused foreign actors, including Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and former Ecuadorean President Rafael Correa of mounting an organized attempt to destabilize the situation in the country.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Loan Company Oil Lead Ecuador From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

19 minutes ago

Ruler of Fujairah offers condolences to King Salma ..

8 hours ago

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah offers condolences to King ..

8 hours ago

Prince Andrew hails Khalifa Fund for supporting en ..

10 hours ago

Chinese premier briefed on grave situation in IOJ& ..

10 hours ago

Gaddafi stadium to turn pink as PCB joins hand wit ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.