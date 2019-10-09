Protesters in Ecuador Block Production at Two More Oil Fields - Energy Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2019) The Ecuadorian Energy Ministry announced on Wednesday suspension of production at two more oil fields that were recently blocked by protesters.

On Tuesday, the ministry said that oil production was halted at three oil fields owned by the state company Petroamazonas EP in the provinces of Orellana and Sucumbios.

"The Ministry of Energy and Non-Renewable Natural Resources of Ecuador announces that work on oil blocks 44 and 18, which are located in the province of Orellana, has been suspended due to the presence of people not involved in production at the facilities, that will lead to a loss in production of 7,041 barrels of oil," the ministry said in a statement.

The rallies in Ecuador erupted on Thursday in response to new austerity measures, including ending decades-long fuel subsidies, which the government wants to implement to become eligible for a $4.2 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund.

Following the escalation of violence, Ecuadorean President Lenin Moreno accused foreign actors, including Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and former Ecuadorean President Rafael Correa of mounting an organized attempt to destabilize the situation in the country.