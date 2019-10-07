Protests In Iraq Did Not Affect Operation Of Gazprom Neft - Company Chief
Russian oil company Gazprom Neft does not halt its operations in Iraq over anti-government protests in the country, all personnel are in safety, company head Alexander Dyukov told reporters Monday
"The company has not stopped its operation for a single day, working since 2010. The Iraqi side has provided everything possible so that we could work safely. Both our and Iraqi personnel are completely safe," Dyukov said when asked if protests under way in Baghdad since last week had affected Gazprom Neft's work.