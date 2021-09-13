PROTON Bears Cost Despite Shipping Charges

Customers of PROTON Pakistan have had to face a delay regarding the delivery of their beloved PROTON X70 vehicles

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th September, 2021) Customers of PROTON Pakistan have had to face a delay regarding the delivery of their beloved PROTON X70 vehicles. The nationwide lockdown in Malaysia caused restrictions for the movement of goods and services and stalled overall business activity, including the country’s automotive industry.

As lockdown restrictions eased sometime last month in August, the PROTON Pakistan team continued to diligently work towards expediting the delivery schedule of their customers’ CBU and CKD vehicles.

Customers will be relieved to know that their X70 CBU Units are all to be delivered within October 2021.

Other than delayed deliveries, PROTON Pakistan was faced with another challenge.

As the U.S.

dollar rose by nearly 6% against the Pakistani Rupee, there was a steep depreciation in our local currency. This led to an upsurge in freight and shipping costs for PROTON Pakistan.

However, despite the increase in costs, the company has chosen to bear this burden and not pass it on to their consumers, who only need to pay the initial introductory and subsidized price alone.



This bold step taken by the automotive company is highly encouraging, as it has proven to stand by its loyal customers through the most difficult times, despite what challenges have come its way. The brand has taken this step to compensate their customers for the delayed deliveries and to show appreciation for their strong display of patience.