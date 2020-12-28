Provinces asked to check hoarding, black-marketing

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Dr. Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, Monday directed the provincial governments to keep close watch on the prices of wheat in the market to avoid hoarding, black-marketing and smuggling to ensure uninterrupted supply of the commodity wheat at affordable prices.

The minister was chairing the National Price Monitoring Committee (NPMC) meeting here, according to press statement issued by the Finance Ministry.

The Finance Minister noted the increase in prices of eggs, wheat flour & tomatoes and directed to take all possible measures to bring down the prices of these essential items.

The minister stressed the need for increased coordination among all government functionaries for efficient monitoring of prices of essential items to provide maximum relief to the general public.

The Federal Minister for Industries and Production, Hammad Azhar apprised the committee that that they were closely monitoring the prices of sugar and edible oil to ensure uninterrupted supply at fair prices.

Earlier, the National Price Monitoring Committee (NPMC) reviewed the price trend of essential commodities.

The Finance Secretary briefed NPMC that there has been a nominal increase in weekly SPI by 0.

11%. Prices of 10 basic items decreased notably onions, potatoes and chicken whereas eggs, wheat flour and tomatoes registered a slight increase during the week.

The Ministry of National food Security and Research updated NPMC about the current status of wheat and sugar stocks.

It was informed that the improved availability has ensured steady supply of both commodities across the country while the wheat stock position was sufficient for the domestic consumption and average per day release to the provinces is also satisfactory.

Among others, the meeting was attended by Minister for Industries and Production, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Revenue, Provincial Chief Secretaries, Secretary Planning Development and Special Initiatives, Secretary Industries and Production, Chairman Federal board of Revenue (FBR), Additional Secretary Ministry of National Food Security and Research, Joint Secretary Commerce, Chairperson Competition Commission of Pakistan, Chairman Trading Corporation of Pakistan, MD PASSCO, MD Utility Store Corporation, Member Pakistan Bureau of Statistics and senior officers of the Finance Division.