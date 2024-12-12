Open Menu

Provinces Must Transfer Funds To Local Governments, Ensure Grassroots-level Empowerment: Ahsan Iqbal

Sumaira FH Published December 12, 2024 | 11:33 PM

Provinces must transfer funds to local governments, ensure grassroots-level empowerment: Ahsan Iqbal

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday met a 15-member delegation of Local Council Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Mardan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday met a 15-member delegation of Local Council Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Mardan.

The Federal minister was given a detailed briefing regarding the problems of local governments in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a news release said.

The delegation told the minister that the local governments in the province had been paralyzed for more than three years and the PTI government had given no administrative and financial support to 30,000 elected local government representatives.

Ahsan Iqbal, while assuring the delegation full cooperation from the federal government, said that the federal government would ensure transfer of funds from NFC to local governments to help solve problems at the grassroots level of the province.

The federal minister said that the fate of the people of Pakistan depended on how effectively the local governments were solving the problems related to service delivery in health, education and municipal administration.

After the 18th Constitutional Amendment, he said, the powers given to the provinces have not been effectively devolved to local governments.

He stated that if the powers given by the federation to the provinces were accounted for, the efficiency of local governments would become clear.

Ahsan Iqbal emphasized that the local bodies should get the same support that the provincial bodies are receiving.

The federal minister further said that the centralization of powers in each province was at the upper level, which needed to be transferred to the lower level immediately.

"Education, health and municipal services are in poor condition," he stressed.

The federal minister said that 50 thousand local bodies were destroyed in Punjab during PTI tenure which was a massive blow that affected public.

The delegation told the federal minister that the elected local government representatives would also hold a protest outside Adiala Jail on December 17 to plead for their rights.

Ahsan Iqbal said the federal government would fully support their constitutional and legal powers and rights.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Protest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ahsan Iqbal Poor Education Punjab Jail Mardan Same December From Government

Recent Stories

University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) stages ..

University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) stages Zarai Mela

5 minutes ago
 MRM conference stresses for equal right protection ..

MRM conference stresses for equal right protection for minorities

5 minutes ago
 US wholesale prices pick up in November

US wholesale prices pick up in November

3 minutes ago
 Barrister Malik urges PTI to show responsibility f ..

Barrister Malik urges PTI to show responsibility for talks with government

10 minutes ago
 Bulgaria, Romania to fully join Schengen after lon ..

Bulgaria, Romania to fully join Schengen after long wait

10 minutes ago
 Aqib Javed named interim red-ball head coach

Aqib Javed named interim red-ball head coach

3 minutes ago
JUI-F chief calls for notification of Madrassah Re ..

JUI-F chief calls for notification of Madrassah Registration Bill: JUI-F chief

11 minutes ago
 Ready to facilitate talks, but decision-making lie ..

Ready to facilitate talks, but decision-making lies with govt: Speaker National ..

27 minutes ago
 In rural pro-govt stronghold, Georgia protests sti ..

In rural pro-govt stronghold, Georgia protests stir calls for compromise

30 minutes ago
 Macron, Tusk discuss idea of foreign peacekeepers ..

Macron, Tusk discuss idea of foreign peacekeepers in Ukraine

30 minutes ago
 ECB cuts rates again, Lagarde says eurozone 'losin ..

ECB cuts rates again, Lagarde says eurozone 'losing momentum'

26 minutes ago
 Time Magazine names Donald Trump person of the yea ..

Time Magazine names Donald Trump person of the year for second time

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Business