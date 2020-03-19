UrduPoint.com
Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) Approves 16 Projects Costing Rs 6940.765 Mn

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) : A meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) chaired by Additional Chief Secretary Planning and Development Department, Shakeel Qadir Khan Thursday approved sixteen developmental projects with an estimated cost of Rs. 6940.765 million.

The meeting among others was attended by members of PDWP and concerned departments.

The forum considered 31 projects pertaining to different sectors including Urban Development, Health, Home, Road & Bridges, Transport and Local Government.

The meeting recommended one project to Federal government for approval and fourteen projects were deferred and were returned to their respective departments for rectification.

