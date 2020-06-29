Provincial governments asked to finalize wheat release policy at earliest

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :The provincial governments on Monday asked for finalizing wheat release policy at earliest in order to keep the demand and supply of the commodity smooth in local markets.

The decision to this effect was made in a meeting of Ministry of National food Security and Research, which was also attended by the relevant authorities of the provincial governments.

The meeting was chaired by Omar Hamid Khan, Secretary National Food Security and Research, said a press release.

In line with decision of Economic Coordination Committee, provinces will make wheat release policy urgently for keeping the supply smooth and discouraging hoarding price hike of wheat and its other products.

The Punjab Food Department informed the meeting that Punjab will finalise its wheat release policy till Tuesday, where as Sindh Food Department will make its policy with in next ten days .

The import of wheat in the country by the private sector by oblishin duties and taxes were also discussed in the meeting.

In acquiescence of decision of the ECC, PASSCO and KP government have signed a Memorandum of Understand on June 23 for releasing 100,000 tons of wheat from PASSCO to KP.

Monitoring Committee on wheat import has so far, issued import permit to 70 importers for a quantity of 355,950 tons to be imported into the country. Provinces are also directed to ensure free movement of wheat across the border.

Immediate steps taken by the government will not only ensure demand and supply of wheat within the country but also to address the recent pricing trend and to discourage hoarders and wheat smuggling from the port of exit, specially to Afghanistan.