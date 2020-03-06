Provincial governments asked to play role in checking hording, undue profiteering

(@FahadShabbir)

National Price Monitoring Committee (NPMC) here on Friday urged the provincial government to play a proactive role in checking hoarding and undue profiteering to ensure smooth supply of essential food items at reasonable prices

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :National Price Monitoring Committee (NPMC) here on Friday urged the provincial government to play a proactive role in checking hoarding and undue profiteering to ensure smooth supply of essential food items at reasonable prices.

The committee met here with Finance Secretary in the chair and discussed the prices of essential food and stock of supply of the essential items.

The meeting was attended by the representatives from the provincial governments, Islamabad Capital Territory, Ministries of Industries, Interior, Law & Justice & Human Rights, Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, National Food Security and Research, Federal board of Revenue, Competition Commission of Pakistan, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics and Utility Stores Corporation, said a press release.

The meeting discussed the trend of Consumer Price Index (CPI), which is a headline measure of inflation.

It was observed that prices of food items such as pulses, fresh vegetables and wheat had been the main top drivers of inflation saw a downward trend on the monthly basis.

The meeting was informed that CPI inflation decreased by 1.0% on month on month in February 2020 over January 2020.

However, year on year, it was recorded at 12.4% in February 2020 over February 2019 and July-February CPI inflation on YoY reached to 11.7% (6.0% last year).

The secretary finance said the government was committed to reducing inflation and more steps were underway in coming months.

The committee noticed that Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) which monitored the price movement of 51 essential items on weekly basis recorded a decrease of 1.16% for the week ended on February 27, 2020.

During the week, 13 items recorded decline in their prices while 25 items remain stable.

This was the third consecutive decline in SPI during the month of February 2020.

The committee also discussed the price movements of these items among the provinces/ICT and observed variations in price level.

The provincial governments also informed that they were proactively monitoring the prices as well as supply of essential food items.

Price trend in international market are on declining which would augur well for the domestic prices in near future.

The meeting also discussed the outbreak of novel coronavirus and its impact on demand and supply of essential items.

The Chair advised that all relevant authorities along with provincial governments should in close coordination monitor the provision of essential food items at affordable prices keeping in view the forthcoming Ramazan.

He further stressed to check the undue profit margin exists between the wholesale and the retail level, which should be prevented.

The Chairperson Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) informed that they were holding a meeting in second week of this month with all stakeholders to discuss Food Laws and developing a uniform formula for pricing to remove price disparity among districts.