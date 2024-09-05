Open Menu

Provincial Governments To Submit Cotton Damage Report In Next Week

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 05, 2024 | 02:50 PM

Provincial governments to submit cotton damage report in next week

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) The provincial agriculture departments of Punjab and Sindh will submit their survey reports on the impact of recent torrential rains and flash floods on cotton crops in various sowing areas in order to develop future strategies to revive the cotton industry and protect farming communities.

The provincial governments have been tasked with surveying the areas where thousands of hectares of standing crops were affected due to recent spell of rains and floods, said Cotton Commissioner in the Ministry of National food Security and Research Dr. Zahid.

Talking to APP here on Thursday, he said that the report, which would be compiled by the provincial agriculture departments help to mitigate the negative impacts on the crops and minimize damages, besides prepare a framework to protect farming communities from such vulnerability.

He further said that the recent rains in Punjab and Sindh had partially damaged the cotton crops, adding that in some areas, the situation resembled flooding, which completely destroyed the cotton crops.

In Sindh Province, floods damaged cotton crops in the districts of Nausharo Feroz and Dadu, he said adding that in Punjab, the damage was reported in Rajan Pur and DG Khan districts, whereas the crop of other districts also affected by due to the rains.

Dr Zahid noted that the current season's cotton output is estimated to reach about 8.2 million bales, compared to the target of 9 million bales. He added that a clearer picture of the damage will emerge after the completion of the damage survey.

He said that the Punjab has achieved 81 percent of its cotton sowing targets, cultivating the crop over 3.221 million acres against a target of 4 million acres, adding that the Sindh has completed sowing in 87 percent of the targeted areas.

Meanwhile, he said that the cotton arrivals in local markets have declined compared to the same period last year, which was also attributed to unfavorable weather conditions and reduction in area under crop sowing .

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Weather Punjab Agriculture Same Dadu Market Cotton From Industry Million Rains

Recent Stories

DG ISPR says 90 militants eliminated in operations ..

DG ISPR says 90 militants eliminated in operations last month

3 minutes ago

Photos, videos of former cricketer Mushtaq Ahmed’s daughter’s marriage go vi ..

20 minutes ago
 Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwa ..

Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwadar Port

2 hours ago
 Pakistan formally asks private bank for $1b loan f ..

Pakistan formally asks private bank for $1b loan for IMF program approval

2 hours ago
 DG ISPR to address press conference today

DG ISPR to address press conference today

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2024

5 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2024

6 hours ago
 PCB Regional Inter-District senior tournament to c ..

PCB Regional Inter-District senior tournament to commence on Thursday

18 hours ago
 National CERT, NIC Pakistan forge strategic partne ..

National CERT, NIC Pakistan forge strategic partnership to strengthen cybersecur ..

18 hours ago
 SC witnesses 60,508 pending cases

SC witnesses 60,508 pending cases

18 hours ago
 AJK PM praises federal government for extending co ..

AJK PM praises federal government for extending cooperation

18 hours ago
 Pakistani experts learn Chinese kiwifruit technolo ..

Pakistani experts learn Chinese kiwifruit technology in Sichuan

18 hours ago

More Stories From Business