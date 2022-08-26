UrduPoint.com

Provincial Govts Asked To Ensure Farmer's Profitability While Proposing Support Price Of Wheat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 26, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Provincial govts asked to ensure farmer's profitability while proposing support price of wheat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :Minister for National Food Security and Research Tariq Bashir Cheema on Friday called upon the provincial governments to ensure proper rate of returns to wheat growers while preparing the proposal to fix minimum supports price of the commodity for coming season (2022-23).

In this regard, the minister chaired a meeting to consult provincial authorities, where as Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet will take final decision on the matter after proposals received from the provinces to the Ministry of National Food Security and Research.

Cheema was of the view that productivity of wheat could be improved by ensuring proper rate of returns to farmers for their produces, besides making the commodity production as an profit oriented. He said that import of wheat for building strategic reserves was putting unnecessary burden on foreign exchange, adding that to reduce the pressure on foreign exchange, it was direly required to enhance per-acre output and bring more area under grain cultivation.

The minister said that appropriate price of the commodity would provide relief to the farmers and help them recover their losses, which accured due to recent rains and flash floods, adding that it would also help in maintaining food safety and security in the country.

On the occasion, Tariq Bashir Cheema also expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives due to recent rains and floods, which also destroyed standing crops over million of hectares and livestock of the farmers of these areas.

He assured the full support of the government to farmers and all other peoples of flood effected areas and said that the Ministry of National Food Security and Research will take special measures to provide them relief.

The meeting was apprised that approximately $1 billion of import bill could be curtailed by ensuring the profitability wheat crop, besides announcing minimum support price well before the sowing season.

The meeting also noted that due to devastating flash floods in the country, the cost of land preparation for next season would escalate that would put more financial burden on wheat growers and announcement of support price would encourage them to bring more area under grain production.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Import Flood Tariq Bashir Price All From Government Cabinet Wheat (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million Rains

Recent Stories

UVAS arranged meeting on ‘Humanitarian Assistanc ..

UVAS arranged meeting on ‘Humanitarian Assistance Campaign for Flood Affected ..

45 minutes ago
 HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro Wins EISA’s Best Smartwatc ..

HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro Wins EISA’s Best Smartwatch Product for 2022-2023 Award

1 hour ago
 Jurrat Ke Nishaan

Jurrat Ke Nishaan

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 August 2022

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th August 2022

9 hours ago
 Bayern to play Barcelona in Champions League group ..

Bayern to play Barcelona in Champions League group stage, Man City to meet Dortm ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.