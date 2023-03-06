Provincial govts finalized arrangements for wheat procurement drive

ISLAMABAD, Mar 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :Food Security Commissioner in the Ministry of National food Security and Research Imtiaz Ali Gopang on Monday said that the provincial governments were all set to formally kick off the wheat procurement campaign for crop season 2022-23 to facilitate the growers across the crop-producing areas in the country to sell their produce at official fixed rates of Rs3,900 per 40 kg.

Talking to APP here, he said the Sindh government has decided to start a wheat procurement campaign during the current week, whereas the Punjab Province has announced to initiate a grain procurements campaign from March 15 for ensuring a proper rate of return to local growers.

Gopang said that after the approval of respective provincial cabinets, the distributions of sacks were also started in a transparent manner, adding that the decision for the final procurement quantum would be approved by the next meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee of the Cabinet.

"Sindh is intended to procure about 1.4 million tons of wheat during the current procurement drive, he said adding that Punjab would procure 3.5 million tons, whereas Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would procure 100,000 tons of grains respectively." The Pakistan Agriculture Storage and Supplies Corporation (PASSCO) would procure 1.8 million tons of wheat as it has established centers for grain collection and facilitating the farmers, he said adding that local wheat output during the current season was expected to reach over 27 million tons with carry forward stocks of 1.

5 million tons.

"Meanwhile, wheat harvesting has been started in pockets in Sindh and Punjab as both provinces are the main grain producing province and contribute in fulfilling the local needs as well as maintaining the strategic reserves for the country." Currently, wheat harvesting is completed in over 5-7 percent of Sindh, whereas it has also started in some areas of Southern Punjab. However, the moisture content in the crop was recorded at 23 percent, he said adding that due to dry weather it was expected that harvesting would soon gain momentum in other areas.

It is worth mentioning here that the crop cultivation targets in Punjab Province during Rabi Season 2022 were fixed at 16.48 million acres to produce about 21 million tons of wheat. The Sindh was assigned a task to grow crops over 2.79 million acres in order to produce about 4 million tons of grains during the period under review.

The crop output for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) during the current season was fixed at 1.8 million tons by growing the crop over 2.22 million acres and in Balochistan it was fixed at 1.57 million tons by putting about 1.36 million acres under wheat cultivation.