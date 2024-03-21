Open Menu

Provincial Minister For Industries And Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain For Enhancing Trade With Britain

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 21, 2024 | 11:48 PM

Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain for enhancing trade with Britain

Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain met with the Head of the British High Commission Lahore Clara Strandhoj in the committee room of the Punjab Investment Board in which matters of mutual interest and increasing bilateral trade cooperation were discussed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain met with the Head of the British High Commission Lahore Clara Strandhoj in the committee room of the Punjab Investment board in which matters of mutual interest and increasing bilateral trade cooperation were discussed.

Chaudhry Shafay Hussain said that Britain is a major trade partner of Pakistan but there is a need to enhance mutual trade. He said that on the direction of CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz, trade cooperation with Britain will be increased and steps will also be taken to increase exports to Britain.

The Provincial Minister said that Punjab has a vast scope for investment in agriculture, energy, technical education and other sectors.

"The investors of Great Britain should invest in the industrial sectors of Punjab and we will provide all possible facilitation in this regard," he added.

Chaudhry Shafay said, "It is my aim to equip the youth with world-class technical education. Great Britain can provide assistance in the online teachers training program."

The Provincial Minister apprised about the Ramadan package and other public welfare projects.

The Head of the British High Commission in Lahore Clara Strandhoj stated, "We would enhance mutual cooperation and bilateral trade with Punjab," adding that Great Britain is willing to provide cooperation on the alternative energy program.

CEO Punjab Board of Investment and Trade Jalal Hassan also participated in the meeting.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Maryam Nawaz Sharif Exports Education Punjab Agriculture Commerce All Ramadan

Recent Stories

Charter of Reconciliation will uplift country: Mus ..

Charter of Reconciliation will uplift country: Musadik

5 seconds ago
 UHS declares Pharm D, MS Ophthalmology results

UHS declares Pharm D, MS Ophthalmology results

7 seconds ago
 Van Aert targets hat-trick and Van der Poel at E3 ..

Van Aert targets hat-trick and Van der Poel at E3 Saxo Classic

9 seconds ago
 Minister announces 10 scholarships for APWA Colleg ..

Minister announces 10 scholarships for APWA College students yearly from his own ..

4 minutes ago
 Fire on oil platform off Gabon kills five

Fire on oil platform off Gabon kills five

4 minutes ago
 FMs of Pakistan, Turkiye agree to enhance trade, i ..

FMs of Pakistan, Turkiye agree to enhance trade, investment

13 minutes ago
India capital's chief minister held in graft probe ..

India capital's chief minister held in graft probe ahead of elections

13 minutes ago
 HDA decides to launch grand operation against unau ..

HDA decides to launch grand operation against unauthorized housing schemes

13 minutes ago
 Minister distributes more than 7,000 saplings amon ..

Minister distributes more than 7,000 saplings among public

13 minutes ago
 Japan tame North Korea in World Cup qualifiers, So ..

Japan tame North Korea in World Cup qualifiers, Son scores in draw

13 minutes ago
 Pakistan to enhance role of nuclear energy for pea ..

Pakistan to enhance role of nuclear energy for peaceful purposes: Minister for ..

25 minutes ago
 Social media company Reddit surges after NYSE debu ..

Social media company Reddit surges after NYSE debut

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Business