- Home
- Business
- News
- Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain for enhancing trade with Bri ..
Provincial Minister For Industries And Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain For Enhancing Trade With Britain
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 21, 2024 | 11:48 PM
Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain met with the Head of the British High Commission Lahore Clara Strandhoj in the committee room of the Punjab Investment Board in which matters of mutual interest and increasing bilateral trade cooperation were discussed
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain met with the Head of the British High Commission Lahore Clara Strandhoj in the committee room of the Punjab Investment board in which matters of mutual interest and increasing bilateral trade cooperation were discussed.
Chaudhry Shafay Hussain said that Britain is a major trade partner of Pakistan but there is a need to enhance mutual trade. He said that on the direction of CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz, trade cooperation with Britain will be increased and steps will also be taken to increase exports to Britain.
The Provincial Minister said that Punjab has a vast scope for investment in agriculture, energy, technical education and other sectors.
"The investors of Great Britain should invest in the industrial sectors of Punjab and we will provide all possible facilitation in this regard," he added.
Chaudhry Shafay said, "It is my aim to equip the youth with world-class technical education. Great Britain can provide assistance in the online teachers training program."
The Provincial Minister apprised about the Ramadan package and other public welfare projects.
The Head of the British High Commission in Lahore Clara Strandhoj stated, "We would enhance mutual cooperation and bilateral trade with Punjab," adding that Great Britain is willing to provide cooperation on the alternative energy program.
CEO Punjab Board of Investment and Trade Jalal Hassan also participated in the meeting.
Recent Stories
Charter of Reconciliation will uplift country: Musadik
UHS declares Pharm D, MS Ophthalmology results
Van Aert targets hat-trick and Van der Poel at E3 Saxo Classic
Minister announces 10 scholarships for APWA College students yearly from his own ..
Fire on oil platform off Gabon kills five
FMs of Pakistan, Turkiye agree to enhance trade, investment
India capital's chief minister held in graft probe ahead of elections
HDA decides to launch grand operation against unauthorized housing schemes
Minister distributes more than 7,000 saplings among public
Japan tame North Korea in World Cup qualifiers, Son scores in draw
Pakistan to enhance role of nuclear energy for peaceful purposes: Minister for ..
Social media company Reddit surges after NYSE debut
More Stories From Business
-
Stock markets rally as rate cut outlook improves2 hours ago
-
Apple 'aunties' greeted with cheers at Shanghai store opening2 hours ago
-
Bank of England freezes interest rate at 16-year high2 hours ago
-
Stock markets rally as more rate cuts eyed4 hours ago
-
Turkey's central bank hikes rate to 50% as inflation rises4 hours ago
-
Bank of England holds interest rate at 16-year high4 hours ago
-
Turkey's central bank hikes interest rate to 50%5 hours ago
-
KP Govt to launch work place-based technical training project: SACM5 hours ago
-
Stock markets rally as more rate cuts eyed5 hours ago
-
SCCI plans conference to highlight business, unemployment issues in KP5 hours ago
-
Export enhancement a top government priority: Ahsan Iqbal6 hours ago
-
Switzerland kickstarts rate cuts for major central banks5 hours ago