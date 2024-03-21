Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain for enhancing trade with Britain

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain met with the Head of the British High Commission Lahore Clara Strandhoj in the committee room of the Punjab Investment board in which matters of mutual interest and increasing bilateral trade cooperation were discussed.

Chaudhry Shafay Hussain said that Britain is a major trade partner of Pakistan but there is a need to enhance mutual trade. He said that on the direction of CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz, trade cooperation with Britain will be increased and steps will also be taken to increase exports to Britain.

The Provincial Minister said that Punjab has a vast scope for investment in agriculture, energy, technical education and other sectors.

"The investors of Great Britain should invest in the industrial sectors of Punjab and we will provide all possible facilitation in this regard," he added.

Chaudhry Shafay said, "It is my aim to equip the youth with world-class technical education. Great Britain can provide assistance in the online teachers training program."

The Provincial Minister apprised about the Ramadan package and other public welfare projects.

The Head of the British High Commission in Lahore Clara Strandhoj stated, "We would enhance mutual cooperation and bilateral trade with Punjab," adding that Great Britain is willing to provide cooperation on the alternative energy program.

CEO Punjab Board of Investment and Trade Jalal Hassan also participated in the meeting.