Provincial Minister for Industries, Trade, and Energy SM Tanveer chairs meeting about pyrolysis plants

Provincial Minister for Industries, Trade, and Energy SM Tanveer chaired a meeting to address the issue of environmental pollution caused by pyrolysis plants, here at Environment Protection Department (EPD) on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :Provincial Minister for Industries, Trade, and Energy SM Tanveer chaired a meeting to address the issue of environmental pollution caused by pyrolysis plants, here at Environment Protection Department (EPD) on Wednesday.

The meeting decided to carry out a crackdown on the plants posing a threat to the environment and human health. The plants adhering to the guidelines would be evaluated by the EPD, and a decision would be made based on the analytical report.

Provincial Minister SM Tanveer emphasized that the closure of plants which posed a risk to human life was necessary, and asserted that environmental pollution could not be tolerated.

He urged the people to play their role in protecting the environment.

The Chairman of All Pakistan Alternative Energy Association, Zahid Saeed, suggested that the plants meeting the standards should be regulated.

The EPD Secretary Dr. Sajid Mahmood Chauhan, DG Nadia Saqib, Director Muhammad Amir, President LCCI Kashif Anwar, and pyrolysis plant owners attended the meeting.