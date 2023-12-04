Open Menu

Provincial Minister Of Industries And Commerce SM Tanveer , CCIs Presidents Visit Business Facilitation Center

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 04, 2023 | 07:51 PM

Provincial Minister of Industries and Commerce SM Tanveer , CCIs presidents visit Business Facilitation Center

Provincial Minister of Industries and Commerce SM Tanveer along with presidents of various chambers of commerce and industry (CCIs) visited Business Facilitation Center (BFC), where the business community's representatives were briefed about the center's operations and facilities

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) Provincial Minister of Industries and Commerce SM Tanveer along with presidents of various chambers of commerce and industry (CCIs) visited Business Facilitation Center (BFC), where the business community's representatives were briefed about the center's operations and facilities.

Punjab Industries Department Secretary Ehsan Bhutta, Punjab Small Industries Corporation (PSIC) Managing Director Asim Javed and other relevant officers were also present.

On this occasion, Provincial Minister SM Tanveer highlighted the Business Facilitation Center as a revolutionary initiative by the caretaker provincial government to bolster investment. Completed within a month under the efficient leadership of Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, the center is poised to significantly benefit the business community and accelerate the pace of industrialization, he added.

SM Tanveer mentioned that the center houses officers from 17 to 20 departments of both Federal and provincial governments, ensuring a comprehensive and streamlined service to the investors and business community. He emphasized the implementation of an effective feedback system to enhance the monitoring process, with room for improvement based on public feedback and suggestions.

The CCIs presidents commended the establishment of Business Facilitation Center, recognizing its potential to catalyze positive change in the business landscape.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Chief Minister Business Punjab Chambers Of Commerce Commerce From Government Industry Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Cop killer sentenced to death

Cop killer sentenced to death

11 minutes ago
 Muhammad Ahmad Shah holds meeting with Info Dept o ..

Muhammad Ahmad Shah holds meeting with Info Dept officers

11 minutes ago
 Spotify cuts around 1,500 jobs as growth slows

Spotify cuts around 1,500 jobs as growth slows

11 minutes ago
 Controversial carbon credits flood COP28, yet stil ..

Controversial carbon credits flood COP28, yet still no rules

19 minutes ago
 PBM to highlight anti-poverty initiatives with chi ..

PBM to highlight anti-poverty initiatives with children's performances and open ..

10 minutes ago
 CS KP reaffirms commitment to eradicate polio

CS KP reaffirms commitment to eradicate polio

10 minutes ago
HDA officials optimistic about receiving funds for ..

HDA officials optimistic about receiving funds for payment of salaries, pensions

10 minutes ago
 Heavily indebted Telefonica to slash 5,100 jobs in ..

Heavily indebted Telefonica to slash 5,100 jobs in Spain

10 minutes ago
 SU asked students to deposit hostel allotment fee ..

SU asked students to deposit hostel allotment fee by Dec 15

10 minutes ago
 Seizing digital wave thru connectivity, global rea ..

Seizing digital wave thru connectivity, global reach, vital for modern-day media ..

10 minutes ago
 Gold hits record high as equities weaken

Gold hits record high as equities weaken

10 minutes ago
 CDA introduces state-of-the-art fast-track service ..

CDA introduces state-of-the-art fast-track services

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Business