Provincial Minister of Industries and Commerce SM Tanveer , CCIs presidents visit Business Facilitation Center

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) Provincial Minister of Industries and Commerce SM Tanveer along with presidents of various chambers of commerce and industry (CCIs) visited Business Facilitation Center (BFC), where the business community's representatives were briefed about the center's operations and facilities.

Punjab Industries Department Secretary Ehsan Bhutta, Punjab Small Industries Corporation (PSIC) Managing Director Asim Javed and other relevant officers were also present.

On this occasion, Provincial Minister SM Tanveer highlighted the Business Facilitation Center as a revolutionary initiative by the caretaker provincial government to bolster investment. Completed within a month under the efficient leadership of Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, the center is poised to significantly benefit the business community and accelerate the pace of industrialization, he added.

SM Tanveer mentioned that the center houses officers from 17 to 20 departments of both Federal and provincial governments, ensuring a comprehensive and streamlined service to the investors and business community. He emphasized the implementation of an effective feedback system to enhance the monitoring process, with room for improvement based on public feedback and suggestions.

The CCIs presidents commended the establishment of Business Facilitation Center, recognizing its potential to catalyze positive change in the business landscape.