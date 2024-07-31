Provincial Minister of Industries and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain chairs PSIC Board meeting

Provincial Minister of Industries and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain here Wednesday chaired the 128th meeting of the Punjab Small Industries Corporation Board in which a 24-point agenda was considered

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) Provincial Minister of Industries and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain here Wednesday chaired the 128th meeting of the Punjab Small Industries Corporation Board in which a 24-point agenda was considered.

The board approved the internship training programme in the Punjab Small Industries Corporation under which the interns will be paid Rs 30,000 per month. The Board gave approval for the the preparation of the PSIC State Development Rules 2024 and the issuance of NOC (No Objection Certificate) for the establishment of a weigh bridge in Gujranwala Export Processing Zone by the PSIC.

The board also approved the restoration of some plots in small industrial estates. The owners of the restored plots will be bound to pay all dues on time and set up industrial units within one year. The board approved inflation allowance for the employees of PISC from grade one to 14. While the decision on inflation allowance for employees of grade 15 and above was postponed till the next meeting.The revised PC 1 of PSIC House was also approved. The agreement for cooperation between Metal Craft Arts Village Sheikhupura and National College of Arts was also approved.

The cooperation agreements between the PSIC and Akhuwat organization were reviewed.

All the agreements between Punjab Small Industries Corporation and Akhuwat have completed their period. It was decided to send the recommendations about the future course of action to the Provincial Cabinet for approval. The matter of the approval of annual budget of the PSIC has been postponed. In this regard, the sub-committee will review the features of the budget in the next 10 days. The board also approved some other administrative and financial matters of the PSIC.

On this occasion, Provincial Minister Chaudhry Shafay Hussain said that the PSIC House being constructed on Davis Road was nearing completion, the chief minister Punjab will inaugurate it.

While directing strict implementation of the ban on tire burning and use of substandard fuel in industrial units, he sought for a report regarding implementation of the ban on the use of sub-standard fuel in 23 small industrial estates of Punjab. He said that everyone had to play his role in providing a pollution-free environment to the new generation and preventing smog. The provincial minister directed that the industrialists should be given the best facilities to speed up the industrial process.

Secretary industry Ehsan Bhutta , MD PSIC Sudra Yunus and board members attended the meeting.