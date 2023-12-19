Open Menu

Provincial Minister Visits SCCI

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 19, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Provincial minister visits SCCI

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2023) Provincial Minister for Industries, Commerce and Investment SM Tanveer on Tuesday

visited the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI).

President SCCI Abdul Ghafoor Malik briefed him regarding the business Facilitation Centre,

as announced by the chief minister Punjab.

The minister with President SCCI Abdul Ghafoor Malik paid a visit to the site of the

centre.

SM Tanveer said the Punjab government would complete the centre by January 10, 2024.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Chief Minister Business Government Of Punjab Punjab Visit Sialkot SITE Chamber January Commerce Industry

Recent Stories

PM’s Youth Skill Development Programme, Electron ..

PM’s Youth Skill Development Programme, Electronic Public Procurement System i ..

43 minutes ago
 Pakistan announces squad for upcoming New Zealand ..

Pakistan announces squad for upcoming New Zealand tour

47 minutes ago
 PSL Season 9: Quetta Gladiators deliberate removal ..

PSL Season 9: Quetta Gladiators deliberate removal of Sarfraz Ahmed as Captain

54 minutes ago
 Explainer: New rules in President's Trophy Grade-I

Explainer: New rules in President's Trophy Grade-I

1 hour ago
 Sanam challenges Maryam Nawaz to contest upcoming ..

Sanam challenges Maryam Nawaz to contest upcoming elections against her

1 hour ago
 FreeFire: A Battle Royale Extravaganza

FreeFire: A Battle Royale Extravaganza

2 hours ago
Embracing Winter Comfort Haier Inverter Air Condit ..

Embracing Winter Comfort Haier Inverter Air Conditioners and the Hazards of Gas ..

2 hours ago
 Usman Dar’s mother urges CJP to take notice of p ..

Usman Dar’s mother urges CJP to take notice of police raid at her home

3 hours ago
 At least 118 dead, several others injured in earth ..

At least 118 dead, several others injured in earthquake in Northwest China

4 hours ago
 Army Chief, Commander CENTCOM discuss regional sec ..

Army Chief, Commander CENTCOM discuss regional security

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 December 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 December 2023

8 hours ago

More Stories From Business