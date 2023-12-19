Provincial minister visits SCCI

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2023) Provincial Minister for Industries, Commerce and Investment SM Tanveer on Tuesday

visited the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI).

President SCCI Abdul Ghafoor Malik briefed him regarding the business Facilitation Centre,

as announced by the chief minister Punjab.

The minister with President SCCI Abdul Ghafoor Malik paid a visit to the site of the

centre.

SM Tanveer said the Punjab government would complete the centre by January 10, 2024.