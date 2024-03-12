Provincial Ministerial Committee formed for monitoring Ramadan package meets

The meeting of Provincial Ministerial Committee formed for monitoring the implementation of the Ramadan package was held here at TEVTA Secretariat on Tuesday

Provincial Minister of Industry and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain, Provincial Minister of food Bilal Yasin and Minister of Agriculture Ashiq Kirmani jointly chaired the meeting. The delegation of Poultry Association especially participated in the meeting and agreed to reduce the prices of poultry meat by Rs. 10 per kg in open market and Rs 25 per kg in model and Ramadan bazaars. The decision to reduce the price of chicken meat will be implemented from today.

Chaudhry Shafay Hussain said that under the direction of Chief Minister Punjab the prices of essential commodities in the holy month would be reduced.

Appreciating the reduction in the price of chicken meat, he said that the basic problems of the poultry industry would be resolved on a priority basis with the collaboration of Federal government. The provincial minister said that the supply of quality meat would be ensured in the model and Ramadan bazaars and open market.

Provincial Food Minister Bilal Yasin assured to solve the problems of Tolinton Market. Secretary Industry and Trade Ehsan Bhutta, Secretary Livestock, DG Industries and officers of concerned departments attended the meeting.